MISSING: 14-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Melaysia Ty’Jhae Garrett.

Police said she was last seen Friday, January 26, 2018, in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast.

She was reported missing on January 27, 2018.

Garrett is described as a black female, with a light-brown complexion, 4’10” in height, 110 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweat shirt with the letters KCP, blue polo shirt, khaki pants and black Jordans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411, or 911.

