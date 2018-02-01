WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Maniya Griffin.

She was last seen in the 700 block of Farragut Street, Northeast, on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, and was reported missing on February 1, 2018.

Griffin is described as a black female with a light complexion, 5’3” in height, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

