MISSING: 14-year-old from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Hassan Lancaster.

Police said he was last seen Friday, January 26, 2018, in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

He was reported missing on January 26, 2018.

Lancaster is described as a black male, with a dark complexion, 5’0” in height, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

