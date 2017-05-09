MISSING: 14-year-old from NE DC, Janae Johnson

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Janae Johnson.

She was last seen on Tuesday, May 2 in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. She was reported missing the next day.

Janae is 5’7” tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janae Johnson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

