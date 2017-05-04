MISSING: 14-year-old DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from D.C.

Daejia Roberts was last seen in the 5400 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, on May 3, 2017.

Police describe her as a black female, with a dark complexion, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black long bushy hair. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, black jacket and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daejia Roberts is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

