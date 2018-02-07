MISSING: 14-year-old boy from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC Police are looking for 14-year-old Bacari Colvin. He was last seen on the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Bacari is six feet tall, 180 pounds, with dark brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing yellow shirt, tan pants, grey coat and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bacari Colvin is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



