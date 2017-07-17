MISSING: 14-year-old boy from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 14-year-old Jonathan Kelly-Soto. He was last seen on July 16 in Northwest, DC.

Kelly-Soto is described as a Hispanic male, with a light brown complexion. He is 5’2”, between 100 and 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black bushy hair. Police say he was last wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan Kelly-Soto is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV