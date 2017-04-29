WUSA
Close

MISSING: 14-year-girl from DC

WUSA 2:07 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from D.C. 

Anayah Clark was last seen Friday in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast. 

She is described as a black female, 5’5”, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, black shoes and carrying a pink book bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anayah Clark is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories