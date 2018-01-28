MISSING: 13-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Trinity Akira Smith, who was last seen in the 4000 block of Cole Boulevard, SE, on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

She was reported missing on January 28, 2018.

Smith is described as a black female, with a light-brown complexion, 5’2” in height, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black jacket and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411, or 911.

