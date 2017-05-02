MISSING: 13-year-old from Beltsville

BELTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Beltsville, Md.

Gabriella Isabel Ramirez was last seen in the 3400 block of Cherry Hill Court.

She is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 115 pounds.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

If you see her, call the Prince George's County Police Department.

