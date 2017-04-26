WUSA
MISSING: 13-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro

WUSA 7:12 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 13-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro. 

Eddie Artis was last seen on Herrington Drive in Upper Marlboro.

He is described as 5'7", weighing 120 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and navy pants. 

