MISSING: 13-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 13-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro.

Missing: 13 y/o Eddie Artis. Last seen on Herrington Drive in Upper Marlboro. 5'7", 120lbs. Blk jacket, white shirt and navy pants pic.twitter.com/M0Na3QSVgQ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 26, 2017

Eddie Artis was last seen on Herrington Drive in Upper Marlboro.

He is described as 5'7", weighing 120 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and navy pants.

