MISSING: 13-year-old boy from the District

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 13-year-old boy from D.C.

Shawn Weldon was last seen in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. T

He is described as a black male, 5’0” tall, weighing 120 pounds with blond curly hair and light brown eyes.

He was wearing green sweatpants, black and white sweater, and white, green and pink Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawn Weldon is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



