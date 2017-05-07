MISSING: 13-year-old boy from DC

WASHINGTON - Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old boy from the District.

Aziyah Johnson was last seen in the 1200 block of Sumner Road in Southeast on Saturday.

He is described as a black male, 5-feet-10-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aziyah Johnson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

