MISSING: 13-year-old boy from DC

WUSA 12:57 PM. EDT May 07, 2017

WASHINGTON - Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old boy from the District. 

Aziyah Johnson was last seen in the 1200 block of Sumner Road in Southeast on Saturday. 

He is described as a black male, 5-feet-10-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. 

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Nike tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aziyah Johnson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

