MISSING: 12-year-old girl from VA

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Arlington County, Va.

Eden Fisseha was last seen Friday afternoon at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, but did not return home after school.

She is described as a black female with short black hair, brown eyes. She is 5'1" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She was wearing a light blue shirt, a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, her glasses and a black and gray beanie style hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Fisseha is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222.

