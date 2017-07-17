MISSING: 12-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 12-year-old Yesica Reyes, who was last seen in Northeast DC on July 15. She was reported missing on July 17.

Reyes is described as a Hispanic with a light brown complexion. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. Police say she was last seen in a pink shirt and blue sweatpants.

If anyone has seen Yesica Reyes or has any information on her whereabouts, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

