FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Frederick, Maryland.

Veronica Yamileth Rivera-Maradiga was last seen near the 1500 block of Andover Lane on Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

She is described as a white-Hispanic female with long black hair, brown eyes, about 4'0" tall, weighing 95 pounds.

She was wearing jeans, a white tee shirt and All Star red striped shoes.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Veronica Rivera-Maradiaga to contact the non-emergency number of 301-600-2101. Anonymous information may be given by contacting the Frederick Police Department Crime Tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

