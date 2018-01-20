MISSING: 11-year-old boy from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Xavier Hamilton.

Police said he was last seen in the 300 block of 63rd Street, Northeast, on Saturday, January 20.

He is described as a black male, 4’8” tall, weighing 85 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a light grey parka style jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

