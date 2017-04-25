LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old boy from Laurel, Maryland.

Chukwu Emeke Akwara was last seen leaving his home in the 7000 block of Scotch Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and brown and silver Nike shoes.

He is known to frequent public parks in the Laurel area.

Please contact the Laurel Police Department if you come in contact with the missing child or have additional information regarding his whereabouts.

