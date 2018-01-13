CRITICAL MISSING: 22-year-old from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is looking for Chanita Platt, 22, who was last seen on the 3100 block of 35th St, NE, on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Platt is described as 5’7” in height, 128 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She is a black female with a medium brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black coat with blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC police at 202-727-9099.

