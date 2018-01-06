CRITICAL MISSING: 2 cousins, ages 17 and 11, from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is looking for two cousins reported missing from NW DC on January 5.

Timyra Callaway, age 11, is described as 4’0”, 98 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has a medium brown complexion. Her cousin, Miesha Callaway, is described as 5’7”, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a medium brown complexion.

Both girls were last seen on the 500 block of Madison Street NW on January 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Youth & Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

Critical #MissingPerson Timyra Callaway, 11. Last seen 1/5 in 500 b/o Madison St, NW. She may be with her cousin who is also missing, Miesha Callaway. Seen them? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/w3D88hovmu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2018

Critical #MissingPerson Miesha Callaway, 17. Last seen 1/5 in 500 b/o Madison St, NW. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/LzRyv0NU1h — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2018

