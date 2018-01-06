WUSA
CRITICAL MISSING: 2 cousins, ages 17 and 11, from NW DC

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA 8:19 PM. EST January 06, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is looking for two cousins reported missing from NW DC on January 5.

Timyra Callaway, age 11, is described as 4’0”, 98 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has a medium brown complexion. Her cousin, Miesha Callaway, is described as 5’7”, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a medium brown complexion.

Both girls were last seen on the 500 block of Madison Street NW on January 5.  

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Youth & Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

