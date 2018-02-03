CRITICAL MISSING: 17-year-old from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is looking for 17-year-old Tynisha Praither. Tynisha was last seen in the 3400 Block of A Street, SE, on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Tynisha is described as a black female, with a medium complexion, 4’11” in height, 140 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green coat, blue shirt, tan pants and black boots.

If you have any information, please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411

© 2018 WUSA-TV