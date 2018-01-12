WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

CRITICAL MISSING: 15-year-old girl from NW DC

WUSA 5:51 PM. EST January 12, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is searching for Ashley Jenkins, 15, who was last seen on the 300 block of Emerson St., NW, on Thursday, January 11.

Ashley is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5’4”, 150 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy blue shirt, brown knee high boots and a long black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC police at 202-727-9099.

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories