CRITICAL MISSING: 15-year-old girl from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is searching for Ashley Jenkins, 15, who was last seen on the 300 block of Emerson St., NW, on Thursday, January 11.

Ashley is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5’4”, 150 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy blue shirt, brown knee high boots and a long black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC police at 202-727-9099.

Critical #MissingPerson Ashley Jenkins, 15. Last seen in the 300 block of Emerson St, NW, on Thursday, January 11, 2018. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/LMWKm5zApl — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 12, 2018

