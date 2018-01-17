CRITICAL MISSING: 15-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is searching 15-year-old Marajanieque Hampton, who has been missing since Saturday, January 13.

Marajanieque was last seen on the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, NE. She is described as a black female with light brown complexion. She is 5’0”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and reddish brown hair in cornrows.

She was wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, and multi-color tennis shoes when last seen. Anyone will information can contact police at 202-576-6768.

