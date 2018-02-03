CRITICAL MISSING: 13-year-old from SE DC

Police are looking for 13-year-old Mekhi McAlliter. Mekhi was last seen on the 500 block of Oakwood Street, SE, on Wednesday, January 31. He was reported missing on February 3.
Mekhi is described as a black male, with a light complexion. He is 5’3” in height, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket, a black hoodie, tan pants, red/white sneakers, and had a multicolored backpack.
Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099.
© 2018 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs