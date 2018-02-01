CRITICAL MISSING: 11-year-old boy from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is looking for 11-year-old Xavier Hamilton. He was reported missing from the 300 block of 63rd St, NE, on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

He is described as a black male, 4’8” tall, weighing 85 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan pants, black shoes and a black coat with dark gray sleeves.

This is the second time he has gone missing in recent weeks. He was reported missing on January 20, 2018, before being found again.

