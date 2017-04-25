What to do if you see a child who appears to be lost

Sad boy (Photo: Xavier_S)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The internet has been buzzing with reports of missing children in the D.C. metro area. Would you know what to do if you saw a child who appeared to be lost?

Officials want to encourage the public to stay alert and report situations with children who are lost.

Here are some tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on what you can do if you encounter a lost child:

Get involved if you see a child who appears to be lost.

Comfort the child but avoid physically touching him or her.

Ask the child if he or she is lost or knows the location of his or her parent/guardian.

Refrain from requesting too much personal information since children are taught not to give out this information to people they do not know.

Contact law-enforcement authorities to report the incident.

Ask other adults in the area for assistance in reporting the incident to a person in a position of authority in the area while waiting for law enforcement’s arrival.

Remain in the immediate location, and do not take the child elsewhere. Do not place the child in your vehicle and drive to a different location to seek help.

Wait with the child until help arrives.

Note: If you see a child who you recognize as one who is missing, based on information from sources such as media reports, missing-child alerts, or fliers issued by law-enforcement authorities, immediately call police.

© 2017 WUSA-TV