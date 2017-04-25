Thinking about running away? Get help first

Aggressive underpass (Photo: Upyanose)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There are a handful of resources available to runaways who may feel like they have no where to turn.

National Runaway Safeline is here to support runaway youth and teens as well as parents and guardians. The crisis hotlines and online services are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to youth at risk of running away, those who have run away or are homeless, and their families.

NRS is the place for you if you need the following services:

Crisis Intervention: Front line staff and volunteers are trained to use a solution-based crisis intervention model.

Front line staff and volunteers are trained to use a solution-based crisis intervention model. Information and Referrals: NRS locates local resources and makes appropriate referrals to meet each caller’s needs.

NRS locates local resources and makes appropriate referrals to meet each caller’s needs. Three-Way Conference Calls: NRS initiates calls between youth and their parents or guardians, staying on the line to mediate the discussion. NRS also initiates calls between youth and social service protection agencies, and between adults and organizations that can help resolve their problems.

NRS initiates calls between youth and their parents or guardians, staying on the line to mediate the discussion. NRS also initiates calls between youth and social service protection agencies, and between adults and organizations that can help resolve their problems. Message Relay : When youth and their parents or guardians are not yet ready for one-on-one interactions, they may take the first step toward reconnecting with each other by leaving messages with NRS.

: When youth and their parents or guardians are not yet ready for one-on-one interactions, they may take the first step toward reconnecting with each other by leaving messages with NRS. Free Trip Home: NRS has a partnership with Greyhound Bus Lines to be able to offer runaway and homeless youth a free bus ticket home.

NRS has a partnership with Greyhound Bus Lines to be able to offer runaway and homeless youth a free bus ticket home. Advocacy: The NRS front line team advocates for youth and ensures they get support and guidance from authorities, school administrators, social service agencies, and medical and legal professionals.

Read more about guidance fore runaways, homeless youth and families.

© 2017 WUSA-TV