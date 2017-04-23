Should you post pictures of your kids on social media?

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Whether you love it or not, social media has taken over just about everything that we do. It influences a lot of our decisions – friends, style, dinner and even parenting.

RELATED: How to keep your kid safe traveling to and from school

According to a December 2014 national poll from the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, more than one-half of mothers and one-third of fathers discuss parenting on social media also known as “sharenting.”

The poll asked a national sample of parents of children ages zero to four years old about the benefits and concerns related to sharing parenting information on social media.

Seventy-two percent of parents say social media is most useful for making them feel like they are not alone. According to the poll, the parents give advice on these topics – getting the kids to sleep, eating and nutrition tips, discipline, which preschool or daycare and behavioral problems.

Social media also allows for parents to share updates on their children with distant family members and friends. It keeps parents from feeling like they’re alone. Whether it’s the middle of night or a frustrating start to the morning, it’s comforting for parents to be able to reach out to another parent and know they’re not alone in this process.

RELATED: Here's how you can help protect your kids online

While social media has its benefits, it certainly has it cons. Seventy-five percent of the parents in this poll think that another parent has shared too much information about their child online. This information can be too detailed or even may be embarrassing to the child when he or she is older.

Parents are also concerned that “oversharing” could identify their home or their child’s daycare or school.

Last year, the article, “We Post Nothing About Our Daughter,” went viral. The author Amy Webb says it’s the only way to defend her daughter against facial recognition, Facebook profiling and corporate data mining.

“By the time children are old enough to use social media themselves many already have a digital identity created for them by their parents,” says Sarah J. Clark, M.P.H., associate director of the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, in a report.

RELATED: Parenting tips for everyday use

After reading Webb’s article, USA Today Columnist Steven Petrow gave advice about living in the digital age.

Petrow says don’t post any bathtub or potty pictures, set up “family only” accounts and make sure family members know not to share photos of your child and never post photos of other people’s children without permission.

Petrow also advises parents to check their privacy settings on all of their social media accounts regularly.

According to the poll, social media privacy rights can change which means what is private today may not be private tomorrow.

As a parent, it is ultimately your decision to post much or as little of your child on social media, but you should be well aware of the all the risks.

To read the full results of the poll, click here, to get more advice from Petrow, click here.



© 2017 WUSA-TV