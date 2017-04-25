WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Missing Children: How you can help

WUSA 6:53 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children more than 2,000 children go missing a day. Before kids are reported missing, there are many ways that you can help a child in need.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Stay Informed

  • eNews: Sign up for one or more of our email lists to receive information about NCMEC activities.
  • RSS feeds: Subscribe to receive NCMEC missing child alerts in RSS format. We offer a feed for those children featured on our home page and each state and the District of Columbia.
  • Poster Partner Program: Join the Poster Partner Program today and receive alerts via email when the poster of a child missing from your area becomes available on NCMEC’s website.

Report It

  • If you have information about a missing child or suspected child sexual exploitation, report it to law enforcement and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Share It

  • Share photos of missing children and safety tips for children and their families to help recover missing children and prevent sexual exploitation.

Volunteer 

  • Become a Big Brother or a Big Sister to meet the needs of high-risk children. For more>>
  • Become a foster or adoptive parent. For more>>

Resources

Donate

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories