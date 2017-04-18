MISSING: 16-year-old from SE DC, Shontea Martin

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shontea Martin.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court Southeast on Friday, April 14. She was reported missing two days later.

Shontea is 5’4” tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, tan pants, and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shontea Martin is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

