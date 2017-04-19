MISSING: 16-year-old from NW DC, Mieasha Calloway

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding Mieasha Calloway.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen on Sunday, April 16 in the 500 block of Madison Street, Northwest. She was reported missing two days later.

Mieasha is 5’7” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing tan pants, a black shirt, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mieasha Calloway is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

