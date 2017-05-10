John Walsh explains how his son's kidnapping & murder led to his life's mission
John Walsh talks about his son Adam's kidnapping and murder and how it led to him co-founding the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He spoke with Lesli Foster during WUSA9's #BringThemHome special.
WUSA 10:11 PM. EDT May 10, 2017
