How to keep kids safe from sexual abuse

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Whether physically or mentally, a child getting hurt may be a parent’s worst nightmare. Both occur if a child is sexually abused.

Effective prevention of sexual abuse begins with education.

Parents or caregivers should take the time to have difficult conversations about sexual abuse and its warning signs. They should speak up as soon as they have concerns – don’t wait until there’s evidence.

Set up clear boundaries and respect them.

For example, all members of the family have rights to privacy in dressing, bathing or sleeping. Show, as a parent, how to say ‘no’ and mean it. Use proper names of body parts, help them learn what an ‘okay touch’ is and explain the difference between a secret and a surprise.

Watch out for signs.

Look for inappropriate behaviors in other adults or older youth. Young children are not able to recognize these themselves. Keep a close eye on your child’s use of technology – that includes the internet, email, social media, webcams, television and more. Sometimes kids stumble into bad situations.

Speak up.

Practice talking before there’s a problem. It will help saying the ‘difficult’ or ‘embarrassing’ words out loud. It also demonstrates acceptance in the family about those situations. Say something especially when inappropriate behaviors occur and interrupt the other person to make them known. Report anything about sexual abuse.

Support your kids.

Parents should keep their word when kids request privacy or say ‘no’ to an activity or a kind of touch that makes them uncomfortable. Ask children who they trust and give them permission to speak to those adults if they feel scared, uncomfortable or confused.

Be prepared.

Make a family safety plan that’s easy to follow so kids know who to talk to if they are sexually threatened or touched by someone. Include organizations that can provide advice, information and help.

For more sexual abuse prevention information, visit Stop It Now.



Planning in advance of how to handle sexual abuse builds confidence that as a parent, the child will be safe. The most effective prevention involves acting before abuse occurs.

Start prevention now.

If you feel that a child is being sexually abused, click here for steps to report it.

