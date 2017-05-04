Bring Them Home

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - As a part of WUSA9's effort to help find missing children, we'll be airing a special across our all platforms -- television, website and Facebook -- on May 10 at 7 p.m. to help Bring Our Kids Home.

A month-long kickoff began on April 24 and will end on May 25, National Missing Children's Day.

Anchor Lesli Foster will host the special alongside John Walsh, known from America's Most Wanted and Justice Network and his son, Callahan Walsh, who now both work extensively with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The special will feature a panel of guests including Chelsey Trevino, of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Initiative; Montgomery County Police Sgt. Kathy Estrada; Meghan Huebner, of Second Story; and Derrica Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO, Black and Missing Foundation.

The special will cover a range of issues, from child sex trafficking, community and policing efforst to prevent runaways and we'll talk about the technology that is helping to track down missing children cases and resources for parents to use.

