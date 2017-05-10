WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: F.B.I. Director James Comey testifies before the House Judiciary Committee September 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee, Custom)

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - We want to hear what you think about the President firing the FBI director. It's Our City and Your Voice.

In Frederick County, Md. the vote in the Presidential election was pretty close. And opinions are still divided.

On Tuesday, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Trump informed Comey that he was "hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately," in a letter released by the White House.

RELATED STORIES:

5 key points in memo calling for FBI Director James Comey's firing

Comey's dismissal had nothing to do with Russia probe, Trump and aides say

Comey fired before Justice Department could complete internal probe into his election actions

© 2017 WUSA-TV