Our City, Your Voice: Questions & concerns about health care bill

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Republicans in the House unveiled their Affordable Care Act alternative on Monday. While all the details aren’t finalized yet, some Americans have big questions about changes in coverage and cost.

As part of WUSA9’s ‘Our City, Your Voice’ coverage, we listened to people’s thoughts on the Republicans’ push to change the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

“It's not going to change that much,” said Desi Curetin. He was sidelined by a stroke in 2009. He’s been on Medicaid thanks to Obamacare. “They'll make some parameters to make it look like they did something, but in the long run I think it will stay pretty much the same.”

Some 20 million Americans gained coverage since the law was signed in 2010.

So far, it’s still unclear if and how many could lose coverage under the new GOP version and what it will cost them.

A Congressional Budget Office analysis hasn’t been released, which means Republicans are pushing the new health care plan without saying how much it’ll cost.

President Donald Trump insists costs will go down.

The plan removes the individual mandate, which requires Americans to get covered or face a tax penalty.

Republicans also want to end Obamacare’s requirements on businesses. Right now, even small employers must give insurance to full-time employees.

“We believe strongly that that not only will we see a decrease a cost of premiums that people will see but the cost of health care for folks,” said Dr. Tom Prince, the Health and Human Services secretary.

“Those are big things for people. I think they'll tweak it. But in the end, I don't think it's going to change that much,” Curetin insisted.

The Trump Administration said even more changes are coming in two more bills.

While Republicans have pushed for “repealing and replacing” Obamacare, that’s not what’s happening with this health care plan.

Repealing the ACA would need extra support in the Senate. This maneuver only requires a simple majority.

