Our City, Your Voice: President Trump's executive orders

President Trump’s executive orders on immigration is one of the biggest topics people are talking about.

The population in Silver Spring, Md. is 40 % foreign-born immigrants. Now, there are lots of big questions.



President Trump’s executive orders are on the minds of many in Silver Spring.

Immigrants from several majority Muslim countries are blocked indefinitely. So are refugees from around the world, including war-torn Syria, for four months.



“I can’t believe the country is denying entry to those people in need," said Janeanne Marks of Rockville, Md.



"You know Osama Bin Laden is from Saudi Arabia. That is not on the list," said Marks.



That is true, but administration officials now say more countries could be blocked.



"The plan is not there. He doesn't have a plan. Most people on his staff don't know nothing about it," said Earnest Johnson of Southwest, D.C.



Johnson is worried this is a Muslim ban.

Technically, the president’s executive orders are not.

Rudy Guliani said he was asked Trump how to do a Muslim ban legally.



“It’s a big concern because so many people with families here are going to be spread up," said Johnson.



President Trump’s executive applies only to non-U.S. citizens. So anyone with citizenship—natural-born or with a green card—is not affected.

Some with green cards were held in airports this weekend at the discretion of border patrol officers.

