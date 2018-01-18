Opioid overdoses contribute to increase in organ donations in the DC area

A new study shows certain medications can carry a long-term risk of dementia. (Photo: CBS News)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The opioid crisis has led to a record number of deaths across the country. It has also led to an increase in organ donations.

Nationwide and here in the D.C. area, hospitals have seen an increase in organ donations. The opioid crisis is tragic, but some say the donations are a way for families impacted by this to offer hope and life to others.

Last year, in the DC area, 13 percent of all organ donations came from people who overdosed.

Digging deeper into the numbers, over the last few years, the number of organ donations related to drug overdoses went from two to 19. The Washington Regional Transplant Community tracks all those numbers. The number of referrals, or possible organ donors, jumped from six to 43 donors.

Despite the drug use, people who overdose are viable donors.

"As long as there's no long-term chronic organ damage as a result of drug abuse then yes, they're flushed out of the system and those organs can be transplanted and used again," said Lori Brigham, President and CEO of WRTC.

For the second year in a row, WRTC has recovered 444 life-saving organs--a record for the organization.

© 2018 WUSA-TV