Opening day is here for the Nats!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Take me out to the ball game! It's time for the Nationals to play ball.

The D.C. baseball team will take on the Miami Marlins Monday afternoon.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Officials say be sure to plan ahead with transportation.

The weather is expected to be in the 60s for opening day.

Several other teams started their seasons over the weekend, including the defending champions, the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs lost their first game against the Saint Louis Cardinals, 3 to 4. Meanwhile the Diamondbacks beat the Giants, and the Yankees lost to the Rays.

