Online sexual predator sting nets 8 arrests

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Officers arrested eight people after detectives posed as minors online to lure sexual predators.

Fairfax County Police detectives in the Child Exploitation Unit recently went undercover online. Police said it wasn’t long before they received messages—and explicit images—from men who wanted to meet the “child” for sexual purposes.

Undercover officers arranged a time and place to meet up. The suspects were arrested when they arrived.

One of the suspects is a registered sex offender, police said.

The eight suspects face charges of solicitation of a minor—including for prostitution—attempted indecent liberties with a minor, and drug possession charges.

Police released the names and photos of seven suspects arrested in the online sting. The eighth suspect’s identity is being withheld because of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about crimes involving suspected child sexual exploitation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637)** or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

