One injured after car slams into dealership

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A car went through a car dealership and showroom Saturday afternoon in Rockville, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

It happened at the maintenance shop at the Ourisman Volkswagen in the 800 block of Rockville Pike around 4 p.m. as a car went through the building, police said.

An employee had a medical emergency, which caused the crash. Police said he was a service man working on a car that had just been purchased. He hit another car and both went through the garage wall.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hazmat units assisted on scene because the crash caused an oil spill and a building inspector was requested, police said.

