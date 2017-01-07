One injured after car hits building

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person was hit by a car in Northeast, D.C. when a car collided with a building Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast.

There was cosmetic damage to the building, D.C. Fire and EMS reported.

The condition of the person who was injured is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.