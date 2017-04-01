One dead, four seriously hurt in parkway crash in Maryland

PIKESVILLE, MD. (AP) - Maryland state police say one person was killed dead and four others seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on the Baltimore Washington Parkway.



Authorities say the accident happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the junction with State Route 175 in Anne Arundel County.



According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mitsubishi being driven by 24-year-old Sekaya Cogdell of Forestville was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.



A passenger, 21-year-old Keona Johnson, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Cogdell and three other passengers were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with what emergency medical personnel described as serious life-threatening injuries.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

