One dead, another injured in Montgomery Co. shooting

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - The victim in a Montgomery County homicide allegedly agreed to meet the suspect(s) at the location where he was shot, police said.

It happened Friday afternoon on Hawk Run Terrace in Montgomery Village. There, police found Wassi Harron Raheem Young, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, detectives learned that a 23-year-old male had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators spoke with the man and found out that he was shot during the same incident as Young.

This homicide investigation is continuing and detectives urge anyone who may have information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

(© 2017 WUSA)