Brush fire reported in Olney, Md.

OLNEY, MD (WUSA9) - A brush fire was reported in Olney, Md. Tuesday afternoon.
The emergency fire team responded to a brush fire in the 2400 block of Westminster Drive in Olney, Md. around 4 p.m.
Fire officials say the blaze is being fed by a 20-gallon propane cylinder in the woods. No injuries have been reported.
No further information has been released at this time.
U/D - Westminster Dr, Olney, HazMat performing 'flaring' ops to stabilize discarded/leaking propane tank in woods, otherwise fire contained— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 18, 2017
