Brush fire reported in Olney, Md.

Jasmine Brockett , WUSA 5:37 PM. EDT April 18, 2017

OLNEY, MD (WUSA9) - A brush fire was reported in Olney, Md. Tuesday afternoon. 

The emergency fire team responded to a brush fire in the 2400 block of Westminster Drive in Olney, Md. around 4 p.m. 

Fire officials say the blaze is being fed by a 20-gallon propane cylinder in the woods. No injuries have been reported. 

No further information has been released at this time.  

