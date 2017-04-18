Brush fire reported in Olney, Md.

OLNEY, MD (WUSA9) - A brush fire was reported in Olney, Md. Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency fire team responded to a brush fire in the 2400 block of Westminster Drive in Olney, Md. around 4 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze is being fed by a 20-gallon propane cylinder in the woods. No injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

U/D - Westminster Dr, Olney, HazMat performing 'flaring' ops to stabilize discarded/leaking propane tank in woods, otherwise fire contained — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 18, 2017

