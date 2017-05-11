Oldest living World War 2 veteran turns 111 today!

RichardOverton (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Prepare the cake and grab the balloons, the world's oldest living World War 2 veteran will reach another milestone Thursday joined by family and friends.

Richard Overton will turn 111 on May 11.

And to help the famous centenarian celebrate, the city is presenting him with a very special gift.

They're giving Hamilton Avenue, the street Overton's live on for the past 45 years, the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue, effective on his birthday.

Overton will also have two birthday parties; A birthday lunch party will be held at the University of Texas club, followed by another at the home he built in east Austin.

