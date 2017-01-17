Officers continue to be hit by cars despite 'Move Over' Law

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Despite Maryland’s “Move Over” law, an epidemic of police officers being struck and injured while working on the Capital Beltway and I-270 in Maryland continued Tuesday with three officers sent to hospitals after an incident on an on-ramp.



Two Maryland State Troopers and a Montgomery County police officer were slightly injured when the Troopers’ SUV was struck from behind by a motorist on the ramp from Rt. 28 to southbound I-270 at about noon Tuesday.

The officers were assisting a motorist who had been involved in another incident on the ramp.



The injures were not life threatening, authorities said.



Fifteen Maryland State Troopers were injured after being struck by motorists while working in the National Capital region in 2016.



Tuesday’s incident gets 2017 off to a poor start, according to Lt. Eric Corbin of the Maryland State Police.



“The shoulders are very narrow on 270 and 495 and all the troopers, I can guarantee you, are well aware of the dangers that lurk 3-inches or 6-inches on the other side of the white line,” Corbin said.



Corbin reminded drivers that police make a serious effort at enforcing Maryland’s Move Over law. The law requires motorists to slow down and change lanes if possible when approaching police, emergency workers, highway workers and tow truck operators on the side of the road.



Motorists face fines up to $750 if their failure to move over results in a fatal accident.

