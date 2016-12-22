Teen killed in officer-involved shooting in Prince George's Co

(Photo: Prince George's County Police)

BRADBURY HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - A 19-year-old is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Bradbury Heights area of Prince George's County, police said.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Byers St., according to Prince George's County police. Officers responded to two armed suspects.

Shots were fired, police said. One of the suspects was fatally shot and the other fled. The second suspect was taken into custody. He has been identified as 19-year-old Terrence Toshay Thomas Jr., of Capitol Heights.

None of the officers were injured.