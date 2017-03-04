Officer-involved shooting in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - An officer-involved shooting happened Saturday night near the Maryland - D.C. border, police said.

Prince George's County Police said it happened in the area of 915 Kayak Avenue in Capitol Heights.

An officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The officer was not hurt but police are unsure if the suspect was struck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

(© 2017 WUSA)