Officer injured in altercation that leads to gunfire in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- An officer is injured and police are searching for a suspect after an altercation that led to gunfire in southeast DC.

According to Sgt. Anna Rose, spokeswoman for the United States Park Police, the incident started just before 4:00 a.m. when one of their officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Talbert St. and Talbert Terrace. That's when the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed the officer's cruiser, possibly as he was getting out to approach the vehicle. The officer fired at least one shot at the car as it sped away.

Sgt. Rose says the officer suffered a leg injury when his cruiser was struck, and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

At this time it is unclear whether or not the suspect's vehicle was hit by gunfire. USPP are looking for an older model black Dodge Charger.

Right now the investigation is underway on Talbert Street at Talbert Terrace. Drivers should avoid the area.

